Thomson launches Fully Automatic Washing Machines range with inbuilt heater

Thomson has today announced the launch of its all new range of Washing machines with an inbuilt heater. The new range offers two models, 8kg and 9kg priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. They will be available only on Flipkart from 18th June 2022.

In addition, Thomson is also running ‘Washathon’ Sale on Flipkart from 18th June. The other models of the Thomson washing machines will be available at discounts in the sale.

The newly launched Thomson Washing Machines range comes with an inbuilt heater that improves the wash quality and removes even the hardest stains. Because the heater is intended to withstand scale and rust, it ensures that the garments are allergen-free 99.9% of the time.

These are claimed to remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria from a wide range of fabrics without destroying them by boiling water at three different temperatures. Scrubbing, steeping, rolling, and swinging are all possible with this machine’s built-in heater and pulsator, especially when using warm water to assist clean the garments.

There is a One-touch function to soak, wash, rinse and spin. The machines work at low water pressure making them energy efficient. Further, there is a Child lock and memory function for the family’s safety. Lastly, Wrinkle-free with a special feature is to minimise the wrinkles.

Earlier this year, Thomson Washer 7 Kg was launched at an introductory price of Rs 5499. The Thomson Washer comes packed with highly durable ABS material, which makes these washers shockproof and water-resistant.

The company says that Thomson Washers will be a great product fitment, especially for first-time users who want to live an asset-light lifestyle, with all the comforts that automation can bring at much lesser costs.