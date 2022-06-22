HomeNewsThomson launches 32-inch Alpha Series Smart TV in India

Thomson launches 32-inch Alpha Series Smart TV in India

Thomson Alpha series 32-inch smart TV is priced under Rs 10,000.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Thomson Alpha series

Highlights

  • Thomson Alpha series smart Tv has launched in India
  • Thomson Alpha series has dual 30W box speakers
  • Thomson Alpha series comes with Android TV OS

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has launched the 32-inch Alpha series smart TV in India. It comes at an affordable price and has a bezel-less design. Moreover, the company says that the television set comes loaded with YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Eros now and a bunch of other apps.

The 32-inch Smart TV will be available for sale from 26th June on Flipkart for a price of Rs 9,999. Customers will be able to avail several benefits including 10% off on SBI Bank Credit Cards, along with a free Gaana Plus subscription.

Thomson 32-inch Alpha Series Smart TV

The 32-inch Alpha series TV from Thomson comes with an HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels) display, with a range of colour shades and a bezel-less screen. Moreover, this TV comes with a 30W sound output for enhanced listening experience. This TV features a quick cast function that helps to project your smartphone, tablet and even your laptop’s screen on your Smart TV.

This Alpha series smart TV is powered by a Mali Quad-core GPU processor and Amlogic chipset. Thanks to the in-built Google Play store, one can enjoy unlimited access to over 5000 streaming apps such as Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, and Zee5.

For connectivity, the user gets 2 x USB ports, 3 x HDMI ports, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, headphone jack, RF Input/Output, 1 x RJ45 port and a Component In. The TV has 4GB of in-built storage and 512MB of RAM.

In recent news, Sony also unveiled a bunch of smart TVs in India under the X80K series. Bravia X80K series of Smart TVs comes in five display options— 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch. Sony Bravia X80K models pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround.

