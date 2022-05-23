Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series launched in India

Sony has launched its new Bravia X80K series of Smart TVs in India in five display options— 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch. The new X80K series comes with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. For sound, the Sony Bravia X80K models pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround.

Sony has announced the price of 55-inch model (KD-55X80K) in the X80K series which is Rs 94,990. The company is yet to announce the pricing details for the 43-inch (KD-43X80K), 50-inch (KD-550X80K), 65-inch (KD-65X80K), and 75-inch (KD-75X80K) models. The 55-inch model is already available for purchase in the country while the remaining variants will be made available soon across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series Specifications

All the five models in the Sony Bravia X80K series TVs come with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LCD display with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display has a 50Hz refresh rate The displays also have support for Sony’s proprietary Triluminos Pro technology that is claimed to enhance the on-screen colours.

The Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV models have 16GB of inbuilt storage and run-on Google TV (based on Android TV). You get access to thousands of apps on the Play Store. Under the hood, the TVs also sport Sony 4K HDR processor X1. The processor is said to adapt the picture to the surroundings to ensure optimised viewing experience.

The included remote supports voice commands and has dedicated keys for apps like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can also control the TV hands-free through voice commands as the TV has built-in mics. The smart TV models also support Apple AirPlay and HomeKit to enable content streaming from Apple devices.

The Bravia X80K series has dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration. The television models have a dedicated low-latency mode in HDMI 2.1 for gaming as well. Connectivity options on the TVs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 4 x HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, an audio jack, and 2 x USB ports.