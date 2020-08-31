Thomson forays into the Fully automatic washing machine segment with 3 new models

Thomson, the European consumer electronics brand has launched 3 new fully automatic washing machine models in India which will be available for sale in India starting 1st September.

Advertisement

Thomson, Europe's leading consumer electronics brand has stepped foot into the fully automatic washing machine category for the Indian market. The company has released 3 models with the capacity of 6.5kgs, 7.5kgs and 10.5kgs. The first two will be a top load model and the last one will be a front-load model.

According to the company, these washing machines have been designed and tested according to Indian use-case scenarios and have been rated with a 5-STAR Bee Rating.

Advertisement

The top load washing machines which are the 6.5kg and 7.5kgs models consist of some of the features like Six Action Pulsator Wash which will help in a better overall performance. An Air Dry Function for faster drying of clothes. It also has a Child Lock feature and comes with an Anti-Vibration design so it doesn't balance off and also outputs less noise.

The Front load model has similar features but also includes a variable temperature feature, with the help of which you can increase the water temperature accordingly.

Avneet Singh Marwah, the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, which is the India Brand Licensee of Thomson Washing Machines, said, " After the successful launch of our semi-automatic range. We are witnessing a huge surge in demand for fully automatic washing machines in India. We are proud to launch India’s most affordable Premium 10.5 kg Front Load machine.”

Talking about the availability and price of these washing machines, all the 3 models will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting tomorrow, 1st of September. The price of the 6.5kg model will be Rs. 11,499. The 7.5kg model will retail for Rs. 12,999 and the 10.5kg model will be sold for Rs. 22,999. These washing machines will come with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and 5-year motor warranty.

The company is also present in the Smart-TV segment and has also obtained the official license from Google to make and provide Android TVs in India.