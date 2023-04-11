Thomson 65-inch Google TV with Dolby Atmos launched in India

Thomson, the French consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its 65-inch Google TV in India, extending its already existing OATH PRO MAX series. The new television packs technologies such as Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, 16GB of in-built storage, and more. Read on to know more details about the new product from Thomson.

Thomson 65-inch Google TV: Price, Availability

The new Thomson TV will be launched on Flipkart and will be available from the Summer Saving Days Sale which begins on the 13th April, 2023. The television is priced at Rs 43,999.

Thomson 65-inch Google TV: Specs

The new 65” TV is packed with features such as Google TV operating system, Dolby Digital & Dolby Atmos and comes with a memory of 2GB + 16GB. THOMSON’s new 65” OATH PRO MAX Tv has a completely frameless design and supports Dolby Vision alongside HDR 10+, DTS TrueSurround, and 40W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers. For connectivity, it gets Dual Band (2.4 + 5 GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Read More: iFFALCON, OnePlus, Itel launch new Smart TVs in India

Reiterating the MAKE IN INDIA vision, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed TVs in the country, says the brand. The THOMSON OATH PRO MAX 65” TV is available in Rose Gold colour with alloy stand. The IPS panel has a 4K resolution and 500 nits peak brightness.

The TV gets 3 x HDMI ports with ARC, CEC support, 1 x optical audio port, and 2 x USB ports. It is powered by the MT9062 processor with Mali-G52 GPU. The remote of the television also has Netflix, Prime, Youtube, and one customisable dedicated shortcut keys.