iFFALCON, OnePlus, Itel launch new Smart TVs in India

TCL’s subsidiary brand iFFALCON has announced a new smart TV for the Indian market, called the S53. The iFFALCON S53 is a 32-inch smart TV that runs on Android TV operating system. Meanwhile, OnePlus debuted the 40-inch variant of its TV Y1S in the country which it launched in February last year while Itel has also come up with a new set of Smart TVs for the Indian market.

iFFALCON S53: Price, Specs

The new Smart TV from iFFALCON will be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 12,999. Customers will be able to begin placing their orders from 7th April, 2023, 12 noon. The brand is also offering a Rs 1,000 discount for early buyers and another Rs 1000 discount as a part of bank offer.

The new S53 Smart Android TV expands iFFALCON’s product range in the country with pre-installed OTT apps. The 32 inch TV boasts bezel-less design and HDR10 for precise colour and brightness detailing. In addition, it is built on AIPQ Engine that detects the environment and scales the display and audio to improve the overall functionality.

The TV has an HD resolution panel with Micro Dimming that analyses TV content in 2304 separate zones and intelligently adjusts brightness and darkness. The TV has Dolby Audio-powered speakers for an immersive sound experience. It runs on Android OS and supports all the major OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix and more. The TV has Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI ports, and 1 x USB 2.0 port.

OnePlus TV Y1S 40”: Price, Specs

The OnePlus TV Y1S 40-inch slots between the 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs of the same model. It is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. The smart TV will be available via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, etc, and is confirmed to go on sale from April 14.

The smart TV features a bezel-less design. They feature a gamma engine, an AI-based real-time image optimisation engine that enhances colour and audio based on the content you’re watching.

OnePlus TV Y1S features dual-band Wi-Fi support and offers “OnePlus Connectivity”. Using OnePlus Connect 2.0, the TV will offer integration with OnePlus devices including smartphone, wireless earbuds and wearables.

It packs the MediaTek MT9216 chipset with with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TVs support all popular OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and others.

They run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming. In addition to this, the smart TV comes with Dolby Audio support, in terms of audio. Further, the Y1S has a 20W speaker setup. Then, it gets data saver feature, Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, Miracast, etc. There are two HDMI 2.0 and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. You also get an RJ45 connecter port and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Itel G-series Smart TVs: Price, Specs

The itel G-Series G4366 (43”), G5066 (50”) and G5566 (55”) models are priced at Rs 21,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. While the G3265 (32”) and G4365 (43”) are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The new itel smart TVs are available for purchase via itel’s website.

The 43-inch, 50-inch and the 55-inch models are 4K ultra HD TVs with a contrast ratio of 1300:1 and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. They have a response time of 8ms, 350 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz. They are powered by ARM A53 1.5GHz Quad core processor and have 2GB RAM with 8GB storage.

The Smart TVs run on Android 10 and have connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, 1 x Tuner, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, AV IN-1/2 for (50″, 55″), 1 x Optical port, and 1 x RJ45. They have dual 12W box speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The 32-inch and 43-inch models have full-HD+ panels with a response time of 8.5ms and a 60Hz refresh rate. They draw power from a ARM A55 1.5GHz Quad Core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. They run on Android 11 OS and have the same speaker setup as other models in the G-series lineup.