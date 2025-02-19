Reliance Jio Announced JioTele OS Announced for Smart TVs

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of JioTele OS, which it describes as “a next-generation Smart TV operating system crafted to meet the unique needs of Indian audiences.” The operating system is aimed to solve the “limited capabilities” of Indian consumers’ connected TVs.

“With approx. 35 million connected TV households in India, the demand for digital entertainment continues to rise. However, many consumers encounter challenges due to the limited capabilities of their connected TVs, such as restricted customisation, limited access to high-quality regional content, and the absence of seamless, premium user experience,” said the company.

JioTele OS aims to provide Indian households “with a fast, premium, and content-rich Smart TV platform at an affordable price.” Offering AI-powered recommendations, the OS offers seamless integration of global and regional content, support for leading apps, and regular updates. “This initiative seeks to transform entertainment in India, ensuring seamless and accessible viewing for every household,” the company noted.

JioTele OS Key Features:

AI-Driven content recommendation: Get AI tailored recommendations so users spend less time searching and more time enjoying the content.

Get AI tailored recommendations so users spend less time searching and more time enjoying the content. Fast & Fluid : Enjoy smooth, lag-free 4K performance, making content consumption an unparalleled delight.

: Enjoy smooth, lag-free 4K performance, making content consumption an unparalleled delight. Easy access to entertainment: Opens access to a vast library of TV Channels, cloud Games, your favorite OTT apps and seamlessly switching between TV Channels, Content — all with a single remote.

Opens access to a vast library of TV Channels, cloud Games, your favorite OTT apps and seamlessly switching between TV Channels, Content — all with a single remote. Continuously evolving and upgrading: Regular software updates to ensure the TV OS stays compatible with new apps, content formats, and evolving securities & technologies.

Availability and Brand Partnerships

Televisions powered by JioTele OS will be available starting Feb 21, 2025, debuting with Smart TV brands such as Thomson, Kodak, BPL and JVC. More brands are set to join the lineup in 2025, ensuring a wide range of options for Indian consumers.