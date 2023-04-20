This new feature in Amazon Prime Video will let you hear dialogues better

Amazon has announced a new feature for its Prime Video app called ‘Dialogue Boost’, which as the name suggests, would enable users to enhance the clarity of the dialogues in select shows and movies available on the streaming platform. Here’s how you can enable the new feature and improve your viewing experience on Amazon Prime Video.

The feature has initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide. Dialogue Boost lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, “creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service”, claims Amazon.

The feature is primarily aimed at those viewers who are hard of hearing in mind, however, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences. “This new feature that allows customers to self-select their preferred dialogue volume is the latest addition to Prime, where members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership”, said Amazon.

How to enable Dialogue Boost?

During playback, customers can view and choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop down menu. The audio tracks are labeled “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” and “English Dialogue Boost: High.” The detail page for a title will indicate whether Dialogue Boost is available.

On what titles and devices is Dialogue Boost available on?

Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, or select smart TVs.

Customers can now access Dialogue Boost on select Amazon Originals including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Harlem, as well as movies including The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos. The feature will become available on additional titles this year.

How Dialogue Boost works?

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system.