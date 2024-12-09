This is India’s first GPT-enabled Car Music System; Also Supports Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Uno Minda Ltd., one of the tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched India’s first GPT-enabled Car Music System in the aftermarket. Dubbed WTUNES-464DN-GPT, this initiative claims to “redefine the in-car experience, setting a new standard in its category by integrating GPT with a built-in voice command feature.”

Featuring an integrated AI assistant, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT introduces a new level of control and immersion. Unlike traditional desktop setups that rely on typing, this product from Uno Minda incorporates GPT with intelligent voice commands, providing real-time assistance for professionals who require immediate information.

This makes it especially beneficial for busy individuals on the go, exemplifying the concept of infotainment—delivering both information and entertainment effortlessly while traveling. Powered by a robust octa-core processor, WTUNES-464DN-GPT is claimed to offer smooth performance and multitasking capabilities.

It packs a 2000 x 1200 pixels Resolution display paired with a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) which enhances sound quality for clear audio. The capacitive touch panel offers intuitive control, and with an output of 208W (4x52W).

The GPT-enabled Car Music System also offers both wireless and wired connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing seamless integration with smartphones to manage multimedia, set navigation, and make calls through the voice assistant. Furthermore, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System supports a variety of apps for navigation, like Google Maps, as well as entertainment platforms.

Additional features include an inbuilt 360° camera controller for improved safety. The system also offers a dynamic equalizer for personalized audio settings and split-screen functionality for multitasking. A comprehensive accessory kit is included, featuring a microphone, screws, a 4G antenna, and wiring with a SIM card slot.

WTUNES-464DN-GPT: Price, Availability

The Uno Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System is universally compatible with most car models. It comes with a one-year warranty in the market, with an affordable price of Rs 49,999, and is available at all the leading online and offline stores.