Suno AI Android App Released: What’s the AI-powered Music Creation Tool About?

Suno AI Android App has been released by the AI Music company that claims to create songs on the basis of text input by the users. The company describes Suno as a “powerful music studio in your pocket, designed for creating on the go.” “Whether you’re capturing a spark of inspiration or turning an idea into a beat, Suno for Android makes it simple to bring your ideas to life,” says the company.

As detailed in a blog post, with the Suno AI Android app, you can:

Create music by describing your ideas through text prompts

Discover new tracks, genres, and inspiration from the creator community

Show off your sound—share your creations

The company says that this is the first version of Suno for Android and it wanted to get it into the consumers’ hands quickly so you can start creating music. “While this release includes our core features, we’re just getting started, and there’s much more to come,” it stated.

Read More: 12 Days of OpenAI: Everything to Know

Suno AI Android app is now available to download via the Google Play Store. However, the service isn’t entirely free to use. You can get started with 10 free songs (50 free credits) per day, or you could subscribe to Suno’s subscription to make more music. Aside from creating music, you can also listen to creations from other users of the app.

Last month, Suno launched its v4 model which it touts to be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The v4 is claimed to deliver cleaner audio, sharper lyrics, and more dynamic song structures. It also powers some of the other features available in the service, such as Personas and Covers.

Suno AI stands out among other AI music generators in the space by allowing the users to create everything from instrumentals to vocals and lyrics.

