Tenda 4G180 and 4G185 4G LTE Advanced Pocket Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 5:19 pm

Tenda 4G180 and 4G185 Mobile Wi-Fi devices come equipped with a powerful 2100 mAh rechargeable battery/
Tenda, a provider of networking devices has introduced its 4G LTE Advanced Pocket Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots- 4G 180 and 4G 185.

Tenda 4G180 and 4G185 Advanced Pocket Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots devices are available exclusively through authorized partners and other reseller channels at Rs 3,650 and Rs 3,850 across India. The user gets a 1 Quick Installation Guide, 1 USB cable and 1 Battery.  These devices come with a 3 years warranty.

These devices are designed specifically to cater to the needs of SOHO (Small Office and Home Office). These devices will be beneficial in covering a small space area with consistent Wi-Fi signals while eliminating the dead spots. In addition, these will be addressing the challenges like connectivity and speed while people are working from home.
 
Tenda 4G180 and 4G185 Mobile Wi-Fi is an elegant and compact shape device. These devices offer high-speed packet access mobile hotspot with a hassle-free and secured Internet network with a download speed upto 150 Mbps at Wi-Fi Frequency of 2.4GHz via 4G in your pocket.

Both Wi-Fi devices come equipped with a powerful 2100 mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours and a week in standby mode. In addition, the battery is chargeable, removable and replaceable.

Weighing 86 grams and 88 grams, both hotspot devices provide easy access to Wi-Fi during your travel, business trips and outdoor activities. Both devices have 1 Micro SD and SIM slot, 1 Micro USB port and 1 Reset/Power button. Both devices have 2 Internal Antennas for 4G/3G and 1 Internal Wi-Fi Antennas.

The basic difference between the 2 Wi-Fi hotspots devices is, 4G185 comes with a 1.44 inches colour screen that displays information such as 4G/3G Signal bar, Internet Battery, Operator's profile name, SMS, Wi-Fi status, and number of connected time and used traffic data. While the 4G180 has a LED indicator that shows 4G/3G Signal and Internet (4 Bars), Battery, SMS and Wi-Fi status.
 
Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented “We at Tenda deliver the products with the highest standards of innovations and technology through our relentless efforts. With the launch of 4G180 and 4G185 Pocket Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot Device, we are bringing advanced pocket Wi-Fi connectivity to address the issues faced during the pandemic as many individuals are working from home. Our new devices are specifically designed for SOHO (Small Office and Home Office) configurations wherein offering high-speed Internet and download speed anywhere and anytime.”

 

