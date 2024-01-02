Telegram Update Adds New Animations, Revamps Calling Experience

Telegram is one of the most feature-rich texting app available on Android and with it’s latest 10.5.0 update, the app has further introduced new animations along with a revamped calling experience and what Telegram is calling “the largest bot update in Telegram’s history”.

Telegram Update 10.5.0: New Features

With the latest update, Telegram has completely upgraded the calling experience. In this update, it redesigned calls, adding new animations and backgrounds that change dynamically based on the call’s status: ringing, active or ended. The new interface has also been optimised to require fewer resources than before, which means it saves battery life and works better on older devices. In addition, improvements have been made to call quality while additional improvements to connection and audio quality are coming in 2024.

A new vaporise animation has been added when a message is deleted. This energy-efficient animation is now available on both iOS and Android and plays whenever you delete any message. Telegram is calling the animation as the ‘Thanos Snap Effect’.

Aside from this, Telegram is also introducing a major update for bots. Among dozens of new features, bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more. With the new update, bots can also get information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they are admins.

The free-of-cost Bot platform already lets developers integrate any kind of service into the Telegram ecosystem and the new set of features should further encourage developers and other users to increase the usage of bots. Telegram says that it will announce more new features that have been added in this update, later this month.

Telegram added a load of new features in 2023 to its app, such as the Giveaways feature, Stories, a revamped media editor and a lot more.