Telegram brings new media editor, hidden media feature and more with latest update

Telegram is an app with an ever-expanding list of features and the latest set of those is here. Telegram is now updating its app with a bunch of new features such as media with spoiler effects, new ways to save space on your device, new media editor, suggested profile pictures, and more. Read on to know more about the new features.

The media editor inside Telegram app has been completely redesigned, giving it a brand new set of drawing tools. Now, Drawing tools dynamically change width based on drawing speed and automatically smooth your lines. There is a new blur tool to hide sensitive data and 5 high-precision ways to choose colours, including the Eyedropper tool.

Further, When you add text to photos or videos, you can now change its size, font, and background. Moreover, adding custom animated emoji to text on images is now available for all users, even if they don’t have a Telegram Premium subscription.

Next, you can now set a custom profile picture for each of your contacts which only you will see. Not only that, but you can also suggest your choice of profile picture to them. It will take them just two taps to add it to their profile. In addition, you can also set custom profile pictures for certain users while a public picture would appear for everyone else.

Now, admins of groups with 100+ members can now choose to hide the member list. This way, if people don’t send messages to the group, only its admins will know they were there. The next feature we are going to talk about is hidden media where users can cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. This works similar to spoiler formatting feature available for all types of texts on Telegram.

Telegram now also claims that the app can now consume next to no space on your device. You can remove media and documents from your phone’s storage and re-download them from your Telegram cloud at any time. With this update, you can add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels – with exceptions for specific chats.

The new pie charts help visualise what’s taking up space, and dedicated tabs for Media, Files and Music let you clear the largest items. Lastly, some animations for the Android version of the Telegram app have also been revamped, such as the new progress animation.