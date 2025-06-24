Real-Money Gaming, Real Rules: Zupee’s Bid to Build Trust

As India’s digital gaming market experiences a surge in real-money gaming, questions of regulation, user protection and ethical gameplay have come to the forefront. At the centre of this evolving landscape is Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platform, which has taken a markedly cautious approach to scaling, even though it has surpassed 100 million downloads and boasts 9 million monthly active users with digital versions of nostalgic Indian games like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders. For Govind Mittal, the company’s Chief of Staff, the challenge has been clear: to grow the platform without compromising on compliance, user safety or long-term integrity.

“Real-money gaming is not just about the product-market fit,” Mittal said to The Mobile Indian in an interview. “It’s about trust, compliance and long-term sustainability.”

Regulatory shifts and responsible scaling

The sector has faced increasing scrutiny in India, with concerns over addiction, financial risk, and regulatory compliance. Mittal says these challenges have shaped Zupee’s internal culture.

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced at Zupee has been scaling the platform responsibly in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment,” he said.

To address this, Mittal says he LED efforts to embed a “governance backbone” across the company, from age verification and compliance teams to partnerships with legal advisors and audit firms.

“We built agile, cross-functional teams that could respond quickly to policy shifts,” he said. “I worked closely with product, legal and marketing to make sure we were not just compliant, but leading the way on ethical gaming.”

Tackling addiction and user harm

Online gaming platforms, especially those involving real money, are often criticised for enabling addictive behaviour and financial strain. Mittal says Zupee has tried to incorporate user protections directly into the platform.

“At Zupee, responsible gaming isn’t a checkbox – it’s part of the platform’s DNA,” he said.

The firm has introduced daily and monthly spending limits, self-exclusion tools, and identity checks. It also uses AI to detect gameplay patterns that may indicate problematic behaviour.

“Our refund policies are transparent, and our customer service team is trained to intervene when necessary,” Mittal added. “My goal has always been to ensure our platform empowers users, not exploits them.”

Emphasising fairness and transparency

Zupee positions its games as skill-based rather than chance-driven – a crucial distinction in India’s regulatory framework. Mittal says transparency has been key to building public trust.

“All our game mechanics are based on skill, not chance, and gameplay is strictly human vs. human, with no manipulative design,” he said.

The company has partnered with international auditors and undergone evaluations to certify the fairness of its systems, including an audit by consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

“Players have full access to their gameplay and spending history,” he added. “Fairness isn’t just a promise – it’s been tested, audited and institutionalised.”

Growth driven by trust

While Mittal declined to disclose specific conversion rates from free to paying users, he emphasised that Zupee’s monetisation strategy prioritises sustainability over short-term revenue.

“A large percentage of our users come organically, often through referrals,” he said. “We don’t push upsells aggressively. Conversion is important – but retention through trust is what we truly value.”

Preserving nostalgia while pushing forward

Part of Zupee’s appeal lies in how it has reimagined familiar Indian games for the digital age. Mittal said maintaining cultural relevance while modernising the experience has been a careful balancing act.

“The challenge was to innovate without losing the emotional pull,” he said. “It’s a tightrope walk – modernising the experience while staying authentic.”

Zupee has introduced real-time multiplayer features and added layers of skill and technology, including blockchain for fairness and security.

What’s next?

Zupee is now exploring new categories, including light-strategy games and educational formats. However, Mittal says the company is not interested in following trends for the sake of growth.

“Every new format must pass our internal test, evaluating for skill orientation, engagement, cultural relevance and scalability,” he said. “Innovation without governance is risky. I focus on ensuring we do both.”

As Indian authorities consider new frameworks to regulate online gaming, Zupee’s approach may offer insight into how the industry can evolve, with innovation, but also with safeguards.