Telegram introduces Giveaways feature in Channels: Know more

Telegram, the popular social media chatting application with over 800 million monthly active users has introduced a set of new features aimed at improving the user experience. Among these features is “Giveaways in Channels”, which enables Telegram channel owners to host giveaways for their dedicated followers.

Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov also announced a $200,000 giveaway via his own channel. He wrote, “To celebrate our new feature, I’m hosting a giveaway of 10,000 Telegram Premium subscriptions. In a week, 10,000 random subscribers of my channel will receive a Telegram Premium subscription for 6 months. I have already prepaid for this giveaway on Fragment with $ 200,000 worth of Toncoin I bought on a crypto exchange.”

Giveaways in Telegram Channels: All details

With the new feature, millions of users can now participate in giveaways and receive prizes, including coveted Telegram Premium subscriptions. Telegram claims that people will be assured regarding the fair and transparent selection of winners. Winners of these giveaways will receive gift codes as public verification of their victory.

These codes will grant them access to Telegram Premium, and organisers can even add other enticing prizes, such as Teslas. The giveaways are open to everyone, including existing Premium subscribers, who can still enter and, if they win, choose to pass the prize to a friend.

In addition to benefiting subscribers, channel owners automatically earn boosts for their channels for every subscription given out during a giveaway. These boosts contribute to the growth and visibility of channels, unlocking features like stories and custom colours.

Channel owners will have the flexibility to specify the number of winners, the duration of the giveaway, and eligibility criteria. Whether they want to include all subscribers or only new ones and set specific conditions, it’s all possible through the Channel Info menu.

Before the giveaway begins, organisers will be required to pay in advance for the Premium subscriptions they wish to award. This can be done conveniently from any Telegram app. Next, Telegram Premium account holders will receive even more value from their subscription.

Instead of just one boost, they will now have four boosts to distribute among their favourite channels or give it to specific ones. Gifting Premium to someone comes with the added benefit of providing them with one boost, while the gifter receives three more boosts for their own account.