Telegram Update Adds Music on Telegram User Profiles, New Profiles, Gift Themes and More

With the latest update, Music on Telegram User Profiles, New Profiles, Gift Themes and More have been added to the messaging platform.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Music on Telegram User Profiles

Telegram has issued a new update where it is adding a bunch of new features including Music on Telegram User Profiles, New Profiles, Gift Themes and More. Here’s everything to know about the latest update, available on and Android.

Music on Profiles

You can now add songs to your profile straight from chats. The tracks appear beneath your profile photo and build into an automatic playlist. Just tap Add to Profile in the player or choose Save to > Profile to your favorite tracks.

Fresh Profile Design

Android users are getting a redesigned profile layout with smooth scrolling animations—bringing it in line with the iOS version introduced earlier.

Customizable Default Tab

Telegram now lets you choose which tab shows up first when someone opens your profile—Saved Stories or Gift Collections. Head to Settings > My Profile, long-press a tab, and select Set as Main Tab.

Gift-Based Chat Themes

Exclusive gifts can now unlock matching chat themes, turning them into dynamic wallpapers for one-on-one chats. Currently supported gifts include:

  • Plush Pepes
  • Precious Peaches
  • Durov’s Caps
  • Heart Lockets

Gift Upgrades for Friends

With Stars, users can upgrade someone else’s gift. The Upgradable filter makes eligible gifts easy to spot, while the Upgrade Next Gift button enables back-to-back upgrades. A fresh animation makes the process even more fun.

Gift Value Insights

The Gift Marketplace now shows a gift’s estimated resale price in a Value field. Expanding it reveals more details, such as the average sale price of other gifts in that collection.

Stickers Mini App

Telegram has also rolled out a new Stickers Mini App, letting users create and manage sticker packs or while checking detailed usage stats—further boosting its ecosystem for custom artwork.

