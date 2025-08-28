Meta AI-Powered Writing Help Feature in WhatsApp Announced: Everything to Know

A new Meta AI-powered Writing Help feature in WhatsApp has been launched for users to take advantage of AI to refine their messages. “It’s our latest AI feature powered by Private Processing that keeps your messages completely private,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

With the new Writing Help feature in WhatsApp, you can review the suggestions from AI for your text in various styles such as professional, funny, or supportive that you can select or continue editing to “deliver that perfect message.”To use Writing Help, just start drafting your message in a personal chat with a contact or group chat, and tap the new pencil icon.

WhatsApp notes that “Writing Help is built on top of Private Processing technology, which allows you to leverage Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever reading your message or the suggested re-writes,” suggesting that the feature maintains privacy of the user.

Using Private Processing features like Writing Help and Message Summaries are optional and are off by default, the platform said.

Meanwhile, the platform now also supports Satellite calling with Pixel 10 series being the first set of devices to implement it. The feature essentially enables making or receiving WhatsApp video and voice calls even if cellular data is not available. It is unclear whether support for the same will also come to Pixel 9 series as those phones also support satellite connectivity. Further, WhatsApp satellite calling will likely be limited to the US as of now.