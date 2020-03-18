  • 16:12 Mar 18, 2020

Advertisement

Telegram introduces Group Chat extension for Channels

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 1:49 pm

Latest News

With this, admins can provide chat section associated with the specific channel.
Advertisement

Telegram Messenger has today announced a new Discussion Button for Channels on its application. With this, admins can provide chat section associated with the specific channel. 

 

Channels are generally created by the companies or organisations that allow only admins to post the updates and company-related news. One can add up to 200 million members in a Group. However, the participants in the Channel were not able to write or post. But with Group Chat Extension, participants in the channels can actively write, or post some information from their side.

 

telegram

Advertisement

 

All the messages automatically get re-posted in this chat group once you send a message to the main channel. The concerned authorities can also pick up feedback and queries coming from their users posting on the group chat, and can act accordingly. In order to create a Discussion chat group to a channel, admins need to click on the top-right corner of a channel and then tap on Manage Channel. There one can select Discussion followed by a button named as Add a Group. Admins need to tap on Create to create a discussion group and one can add a desirable name as well. 

 

Previously, the company introduced a slew of new features to its messaging platform. The company has revealed the Find People Nearby 2.0 feature, which helps users to meet new friends. In order to use this feature, users can go to the Contact section and then tap on the People Nearby section. One can click on Make Myself Visible to make themselves visible to Telegram users around them.

 

Moving on, the company has revealed that its customers can be more than 127 new stickers, which have been launched on the platform under eight different categories. It has also replaced the previous animated love emojis with a few enhanced one. The application has also rolled out a simpler interface for the profile pages, which enables one-tap shared media files visibility. This makes it easier to see photos, videos and links shared with the users.

 

WhatsApp, Telegram vulnerability can let attackers modify media files before you see them

WhatsApp is dangerous app: Telegram CEO

Telegram brings People Nearby 2.0, new stickers and emojis on Valentine’s Day

Latest News from General Mobile

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Paytm Payments Bank issues Visa Debit cards to its customers

Google Translate for Android will now transcribe foreign language speech in real-time

Bobble introduces health-themed emojis and stickers to communicate preventive measures for Coronavirus

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies