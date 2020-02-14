Telegram brings People Nearby 2.0, new stickers and emojis on Valentine’s Day

The company is added People Nearby 2.0 along with new stickers and emojis to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The company has revealed Find People Nearby 2.0 feature, which helps users to meet new friends. One can also find a last minute date on Valentine's Day. In order to use this feature, users can go to the Contact section and then tap on the People Nearby section. One can click on Make Myself Visible to make themselves visible to Telegram users around them.

The company has revealed Find People Nearby 2.0 feature, which helps users to meet new friends. One can also find a last minute date on Valentine’s Day. In order to use this feature, users can go to the Contact section and then tap on the People Nearby section. One can click on Make Myself Visible to make themselves visible to Telegram users around them.

“Telegram values the safety and security of their users above all, and in order to achieve the same they have provided an additional option to its users. Anyone who is using the ‘Find People Nearby 2.0’ can choose whom if they don’t want to notify about their nearby presence anymore by opting to stop showing me option,” the company said in a statement.

Moving on, the company has revealed that its customers can be more than 127 new stickers, which have been launched on the platform under eight different categories. It has also replaced the previous animated love emojis with a few enhanced one. THe application has also rolled out a simpler interface for the profile pages, which enables one tap shared media files visibility. This makes it easier to see photos, videos and links shared with the users.