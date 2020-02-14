  • 15:08 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Telegram brings People Nearby 2.0, new stickers and emojis on Valentine’s Day

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 2:04 pm

Latest News

The company is added People Nearby 2.0 along with new stickers and emojis to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Advertisement

Telegram has announced that it is added a slew of new features to its messaging platform, Telegram Messenger, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The company is added People Nearby 2.0 along with new stickers and emojis to celebrate Valentine’s Day. 

 

The company has revealed Find People Nearby 2.0 feature, which helps users to meet new friends. One can also find a last minute date on Valentine’s Day. In order to use this feature, users can go to the Contact section and then tap on the People Nearby section. One can click on Make Myself Visible to make themselves visible to Telegram users around them. 

 

“Telegram values the safety and security of their users above all, and in order to achieve the same they have provided an additional option to its users. Anyone who is using the ‘Find People Nearby 2.0’ can choose whom if they don’t want to notify about their nearby presence anymore by opting to stop showing me option,” the company said in a statement.

 

Advertisement

Telegram

 

Moving on, the company has revealed that its customers can be more than 127 new stickers, which have been launched on the platform under eight different categories. It has also replaced the previous animated love emojis with a few enhanced one. THe application has also rolled out a simpler interface for the profile pages, which enables one tap shared media files visibility. This makes it easier to see photos, videos and links shared with the users. 

WhatsApp will never be secure: Telegram founder Pavel Durov

WhatsApp, Telegram vulnerability can let attackers modify media files before you see them

WhatsApp is dangerous app: Telegram CEO

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

How to enable two-step verification on google

How to set up two-factor authentication on Facebook

How to set 2 factor authentication on twitter?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies