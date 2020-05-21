Tecno Spark 5 launched for Rs 7999, cheapest quad camera and selfie flash

It runs on HiOS 6.1 which is based on Android 10. On the battery front, It has a by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

Tecno Spark 5 smartphone has been lauched for Rs 7,999. It is primarily targeted at offline buyers, but due to the current situation will be available on Amazon from May 22 l. The USP of spark 5 is its quad-camera setup and huge display.

The smartphones come with a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 coupled with 2GB of RAM. It has 32 GB internal memory and which can be further expanded to 256GB via SDCard. It runs on HiOS 6.1, which is based on Android 10. On the battery front, It has a by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

TheTecno Spark 5 on the rear packs a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/f/1.8 aperture; 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera, with an f/f/1.8 aperture and selfie flash. It measures 164.70 x 76.30 x 8.75mm (height x width x thickness) and will be available in two colours - Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange.

Spark 5 has Micro USB and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also supports the face unlock feature.