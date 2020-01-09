  • 14:48 Jan 09, 2020

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch dot-notch display launched in India

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 2:25 pm

As reported exclusively a couple of back, Tecno Spark Go Plus is indeed the rebranded version of Spark 4 Lite smartphone launched in the neighbouring country last month.

Tecno Mobiles has launched its new smartphone in India today, which is named as Tecno Spark Go Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6299 and comes in two different colour combinations with gradient finish- Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue. The smartphone is available for purchase from key retail stores across the country.

 

As for the launch offers are concerned, the company is offering one-time screen replacement and 3 months of Ganna Plus subscription worth Rs 297 free with Tecno Spark Go Plus.

 

The Tecno Spark Go Plus smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with the screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and screen to body ratio of 89.5%. It comes powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Read Mode and also supports face unlock 2.0. It runs on HiOS 5.5.2 based on Android 9.0 Go Edition and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with AI Saving and Safe Charging Feature.

 

For the optics, Spark Go Plus has a single 8MP rear camera setup with f/2 aperture, LED Flash. For the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with Flash. The phone measures 166.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.4mm and sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-sensor. Connectivity features include Dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB port, 3-in-1 Non-hybrid SIM Slot and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/.

