Exclusive: Tecno Spark Go Plus launching in India on 9 January

Tecno Mobile is all set to launch its new smartphone in India this week. Company is teasing its upcoming smartphone with "#BigBIsComing" from last few days on its official twitter handle and now the company has revealed the launch date of this upcoming smartphone. The Tecno's upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on January 9th (Thursday). As of now, the company has not revealed the name of the smartphone. However, looking at the teasers, there is a high possibility that the company will launch Tecno Spark Go Plus. It seems that Go Plus is the renamed version of Spark 4 Lite smartphone, which has a 6.2-inch display and has been made official in the neighbouring country last month.

As per teasers, the upcoming smartphone will have a bigger Dot Notch display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Front LED flash, single rear camera module alongside LED flash, Volume Rockers and power button positioning matched exactly with the Tecno Spark 4 Lite. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000 in India.

Jumping straight to specifications, the Tecno Spark Go Plus may have a 6.52-inch Dot Notch display with the screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and comes powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core processor with 2GB RAM. The smartphone comes loaded with 32GB of internal storage and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will run on HiOS based on Android 9 Pie and also supports face unlock 2.0. The phone comes packed with a 4000mAh battery.

On the camera front, Spark 4 Lite aka Spark Go Plus will have a single 8MP rear camera setup with Dual LED Flash and on the front, it has another an 8MP selfie camera with Flash. The phone measures 166.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.4mm and sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.

The last phone launched by Tecno Mobile in India was Tecno Spark Power. It was made official in the month of November last year. It has a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass (720x1548) display with screen resolution, powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor (MT6762), 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.5 and packs a 6000mAh battery.

It has a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens paired with quad-LED flash. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie lens and comes with all standard connectivity options.