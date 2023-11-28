Tecno Spark Go 2024 India Launch Nears, Spark 20C launched internationally

Tecno Spark Go 2024 is now all set to launch in India soon, as confirmed by the brand on Amazon. The teaser poster gives us our first look at the smartphone’s design while the tagline for the phone is mentioned as “Bharat Ka Apna Spark”. Meanwhile, Tecno also debuted the Spark 20C internationally.

Tecno Spark Go 2024: India launch details

While Tecno didn’t reveal the exact launch date of the Spark Go 2024 in India, it did confirm that the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will be the segment’s first smartphone to come with a 90Hz display and Dynamic Port, a feature that’s inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Port is touted to show different alerts like for incoming calls, fully charged notification, and face unlock notification.

Furthermore, the device will be priced below Rs 8,000 in the country, as shown in the launch poster. The Tecno Spark Go 2024 went official in the global markets last week, and came in three configurations such as 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. The smartphone is priced at RM 399 (approx Rs 7,200) for the 4GB + 128GB model in Malaysia.

As for its specs, the Spark Go 2024 sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with HD+ (720 × 1612) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch hole cutout. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor and runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box. For optics, it packs a dual camera setup on the back, including a 13MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture plus an AI camera.

The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with stereo speakers which support DTS Audio. There’s also support for external storage up to 1 TB.

Tecno Spark 20C: Price, Specs

The Spark 20C’s price is still undisclosed but if we were to believe reports, it should start at $130 (approx Rs 10,800). Similar to the Spark Go 2024, this one also has a 6.6-inch LCD display with HD+ (720 × 1612) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch hole cutout.

The Chipset remains unknown as of yet, but Tecno says it’s an octa-core CPU with Cortex-A53 cores running at 2.2 GHz, hinting towards the MediaTek Helio G36 processor. It comes with 128GB storage but two RAM options including 4GB and 8GB. There’s a 50MP camera sensor on the back, accompanied by an AI sensor along with an 8MP front camera. There’s a dual-LED flash both on the front and the back.

It boots Android 13 with Tecno’s custom UI on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Additional features include FM radio, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB-C port, dual speakers and а fingerprint scanner on the side.