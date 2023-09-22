Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G launched: Cheapest flip foldable phone in India

Tecno launched the cheapest book-style foldable phone in India earlier this year and it is back with another foldable today, called the Phantom V Flip 5G. Once again, it can be called the cheapest foldable in India, both in the foldable segment and the flip-style foldable space. Here’s what it has to offer.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Price, Availability

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes in a sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and it is available in India at an early bird price of Rs 49,999. It can be availed in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour options. The foldable will retail at 12 PM IST on October 1 on Amazon.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Specifications

The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 1000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The circular AMOLED cover display is 1.32 inches with Always-on display functionality.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The device supports Virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 13 and is touted to get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Phantom V Flip includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. A Quad Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth v5.1. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired Fast charging support and has a single mono speaker.

The second cheapest foldable in India is the Motorola Razr 40, priced at Rs 59,999. It has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Chipset slightly inferior to MediaTek Dimensity 8050 in terms of on-paper specs. However, it gets a little bigger cover screen in a rectangular shape. Moreover, it gets you a bigger battery but a slower charging speed.