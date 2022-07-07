Tecno Spark 8P launched for Rs 10,999 with 50 MP camera

Tecno Spark 8P has been launched today for Rs 10,999. Techno is highlighting a 50-megapixel camera as its USP.

Spark 8P has a 6.6″ Full HD+ display, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM along with 3GB virtual memory which Tecno calls Memory Fusion extension, 64GB Internal Storage which can be expanded to 512GB via micro SD card and is powered by Mediatek Helio G85.

Apart from the primary 50 Megapixel camera in the triple rear-mounted camera setup, one will get a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a VGA lens with an f/2.0 lens. On teh front, there is an 8MP snapper on the front for capturing selfies and video calling.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top. Besides, the connectivity options are a USB-C port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Techno Spark 8P comes with a 5000mAh battery and an 18W flash charger. It has a micro USB rather than Type -C which has become a norm nowadays. It will be available in four colours option – Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold and Atlantic Blue.

Tecno Spark 8P Features

Tecno Spark 8P’s 6.6-inch Full HD+ display comes with a dot-notch on the front, to house the selfie camera and offers a 401PPI pixel density. The company claims that the phone has an IPX2 rating which makes it Splash resistant.

The 5000 mAh battery of the park 8P should be able to last for a day on medium usage. The mobile comes also with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the power button.

Tecno Pova 3

If we talk about Tecno’s recent launch –Pova 3 was lauched in June for Rs 11499. It had a 7000mAh battery and came in two variants 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. It was powered by MediaTek Helio G88 .