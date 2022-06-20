Tecno Pova 3 launched in India with a huge 7000mAh battery

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India, called the Pova 3. The highlighting feature of the Tecno Pova 3 is its huge 7000mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 55 days on standby. Furthermore, the device carries triple rear cameras along with an affordable price tag.

The Tecno Pova 3 been launched via Amazon with a special introductory price of Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB trim. The pricing for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is yet to be unveiled. It is set to go on sale in India starting from June 27 and will be available in Eco Black and Tech Silver colour options.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ dot-in display with a 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the handset comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory is also expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear. There is a 50 megapixels f/1.79 primary camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as 2 megapixels AI Lens along with Quad LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash.

The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and NFC.