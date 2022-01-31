Tecno Spark 8c launched with Android 11 (Go Edition)

Tecno has unveiled a new model under its Spark 8 series, called the Spark 8c. The new Tecno smartphone comes with Android 11 Go Edition software based on its proprietary skin. The device further equips a Dot Notch display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is the fifth device under Tecno’s 8 series phones.

While the price of the Tecno Spark 8c hasn’t been made official yet, the device has debuted in Thailand and Nigeria. It is available in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Tecno Spark 8c Specifications

The Spark 8c features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Tecno hasn’t mentioned as to what processor powers the smartphone. Rumours abound say that it is an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC.

The listing on the Tecno Nigeria site also shows that the phone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options. On the other hand, the company’s Thailand site has mentioned 4GB RAM as a single option. The device has 64GB of in-built storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 10W charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device for security.