Believe it or Not! Tecno Pop 5X goes official with Android 10

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, recently launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro in India. Now the company has launched Tecno Pop 5X in Mexico. The new phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery and strangely Android 10.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Pop 5X Price

The company has not yet revealed the Tecno Pop 5X price. It is currently listed on the official website with specifications. The phone comes in Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue colour variants.

As of now, there is no information on international availability, including India.

Specifications

The phone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Further, the smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and a 94% screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, the smartphone is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone comes equipped with triple camera set up on the camera front. This includes an 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of QVGA shooters. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter.

In addition, the smartphone runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system. It has a 4,000mAh battery. Further, Tecno claims its AI-based power management offers up to 10 percent improved battery performance.

Besides, the phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and fingerprint sensors. The connectivity front supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, and micro USB port. Lastly, the phone measures 166 x 75.9 x 8.5mm and weighs 150g