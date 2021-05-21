Tecno Spark 7 Pro launching in India on May 25

Tecno Spark 7 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro was announced last month in the global market. Now the phone will be launching in India on May 25. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro is the third device in Spark 7 lineup after Spark 7 and Spark 7P. It comes in four colour options – Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnet Black.

Tecno has also announced 60 Days extended warranty on TECNO smartphones. If your warranty expires between 15th April -15th June, it will be extended for two months.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by an Octa-Core Helio G80 processor. It comes in three storage options – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

The Spark 7 Pro comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8mm.