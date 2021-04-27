Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7 Pro announced with 90Hz display, Helio G80, 48MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 12:51 pm

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Display complemented with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.
Tecno has today announced the launch of Spark 7 Pro smartphone in the global market. It is the third device in Spark 7 lineup after Spark 7 and Spark 7P.

 

Pricing details for the Tecno Spark 7 Pro have not been announced by the company. It comes in four colour options – Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnet Black.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Specs

 

It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by an Octa-Core Helio G80 processor. It comes in three storage options – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

 

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

 

The Spark 7 Pro comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

 

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8mm.

