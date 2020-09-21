Tecno Spark 6 Air new variant launched with 3GB and 64GB storage for Rs 8,699

Tecno Spark 6 Air was originally launched with a 2GB RAM + 32GB variant priced at Rs 7,999.

Tecno has launched a new variant of Spark 6 Air with 3GB + 64GB Storage in India. The new variant is priced at Rs 8,699 and it comes in Cloud white, Comet black, and Ocean blue colour options. The new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air will go on sale via Amazon on September 25.

Tecno Spark 6 Air Specifications



Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.



It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.



The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor enables one to perform functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms.