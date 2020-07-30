Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Tecno Spark 6 Air will be available in three colour variants: Comet Black & Ocean Blue.

Tecno has today launched Spark 6 Air smartphone and Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earphone in India. The SPARK 6 Air is priced at Rs 7999 and Minipod M1 is priced at Rs 799, respectively and will be available on Amazon Prime day starting 6th August 2020 and across offline retail outlets.



Tecno Spark 6 Air will be available in three colour variants: Comet Black & Ocean Blue. TECNO Minipod M1 will be available in white and comes accompanied with multi-colored silicone protective cases and snap hook.

Tecno Spark 6 Air Specifications



Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.



The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.



The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor enables one to perform functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms.



The phone is also equipped with a unique audio sharing feature that allows consumers to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to the phone.

Tecno Minipod M1 TWS



The Minipod M1 TWS houses a 50 mAh battery in the earpod and provides 6 hours of music playback in single charge, and together with the 110 mAh charging case, it provides for more than 18 hours of music to be enjoyed. Encrypted with the latest Bluetooth v5.0, Minipod M1 ensures a stable connection and smooth audio transmission.



The hands-free Minipod M1 is also equipped with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that blocks ambient sounds to provide an immersive listening and clear voice calling experience. Smart Touch Controls allows for accepting or rejecting calls, changing tracks or activating voice assistant with a single tap of the finger. It also comes with IPX4 protection to provide protection from water and sweat.



The Tecno Spark 5 Pro runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. The brand claims that it offers 17 hours of video, 115 hours of music, 13 hours of gameplay, 18 hours of browsing, 31 hours of call time and 480 hours of standby time.