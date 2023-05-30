Tecno Camon 20 series launched in India: What does it have to offer?

Tecno has launched its Camon 20 series in India, consisting of the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G and the Camon 20 Premier 5G. While the price and availability details of the first two devices have been revealed, Tecno is yet to confirm the same for the Camon 20 Premier 5G. What does the series has to offer and what is it competing with? Let’s have a look.

Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

Tecno Camon 20 comes at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. The handset has already gone on sale in Glacier Glow, Predawn Black, and Serenity Blue colour options. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999. Both are available in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colourways. The Pro model will go on sale in the second week of June.

The Tecno Camon 20 series sports 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Next, the Tecno Camon 20 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM support, alongside 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also features a heat dissipation system. The Camon 20 Pro 5G has a Dimensity 8050 chipset under the hood, and gets the same amount of storage and RAM.

The Tecno Camon 20 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the Camon 20 gets an 18W charger in the box. As for optics, the Tecno Camon 20 features a 64MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit and a QVGA lens. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a 64MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit and a 2MP macro lens.

The devices feature a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphones support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for connectivity. Both of them also have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

As for the competitors, the Camon 20 is competing with the likes of Redmi Note 12, Vivo T2x 5G in India. The Camon 20 actually proves itself to be better in some areas such as storage where no other competitor is offering 256GB of storage in this price segment. While other specifications are on par with the competition, storage is the main area where the Camon 20 excels at.

The Pro model is going against iQOO Z7s and the Lava Agni 2 5G. The Camon 20 Pro 5G actually gets a better and more powerful chipset than both of its competitors. However, if you want better aesthetics such as a curved display, or faster charging speeds, then Lava Agni 2 5G is a more apt choice.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G: Specifications

While the pricing and availability details of the Camon 20 Premier 5G are yet to be revealed, the specifications of the smartphone have been confirmed.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G carries 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Next, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM support, alongside 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also features a heat dissipation system.

The Tecno Camon 20 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. As for optics, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 50MP main sensor paired with an 108MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth lens. The device features a 32MP selfie snapper. It supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity.