Tecno Pova 3, Vivo Y75 get price cut in India, VingaJoy Kenya series Neckband launched

Tecno and Vivo have introduced a price cut on their Pova 3 and Vivo Y75 smartphones in India. The Pova 3 debuted in India back in June of this year. On the other hand, Vivo Y75 came to India in May with a price tag of Rs 20,999. In a separate news, VingaJoy has launched a new set of neckband earbuds in India, called CL-1310.

Tecno Pova 3 Price Cut in India

The Tecno Pova 3 was originally launched for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999 on launch. Now, following the launch of the Pova 4 smartphone, the Pova 3’s base 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 9,999 and the top 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs 10,999. In other words, both models of Tecno Pova 3 are being offered with a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Vivo Y75 Price Cut in India

The Vivo Y75 debuted in India at Rs 20,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB memory configuration. Now, the Vivo Y75 will be retailing at a price of Rs 19,999, as the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

VingaJoy Kenya Series CL-1310 Neckband Price, Features

In other news, VingaJoy has launched a new neckband in India called CL-1310. It costs Rs 2,899 and is available with a 6 month warranty. VingaJoy CL – 1310 Kenya Series Wireless Neckband is available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores across India.

The neckband comes with a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge. The newly launched wireless neckband has a standby life of 50 hours with Trans Flash Card Support. The wireless neckband’s ‘magnetic instant connection’ feature turns the earphones on when you separate the magnetic earbuds.

VingaJoy KENYA SERIES Wireless Neckband is also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in mic facility for call connectivity. The VingaJoy Neckband features Bluetooth v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it can be charged via a type-C port.