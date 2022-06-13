Tecno Pova 3 India launch teased, to feature 7000mAh battery

Tecno launched the Pova 3 smartphone in the Philippines back in May and the company is gearing up to launch the device in India soon. The launch for the device has now been teased on Amazon India while confirming some of the features of the smartphone as well.

An Amazon landing page confirms that the Tecno Pova 3 will come with a huge 7000mAh battery in India, that will support 33W fast charging. Apart from this, users will get a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, Z-Axis linear vibration motor for gaming, stereo speakers, 50MP triple rear cameras, 6GB RAM (with 5GB virtual RAM support), 128GB storage and a Helio G88 processor under the hood.

These specifications look identical to the model launched in the Philippines. Apart from these features, nothing else has been confirmed by the brand including the launch date. For that, we will have to wait a little more. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the detailed specifications of the Tecno Pova 3 below.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ dot-in display with a 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the handset comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory is also expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup at the rear. There is a 50 megapixels f/1.79 primary camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as 2 megapixels AI Lens along with Quad LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash.

The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and NFC.