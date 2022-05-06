Tecno Pova 3 full specifications leaked: 7,000mAh battery, 50MP triple rear cameras and more

Tecno announced the Pova 2 smartphone in the global market last year. Now the company is now gearing up for the launch of its successor called as Tecno Pova 3. The specs of the upcoming Tecno phone has leaked online.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Tecno Pova 3 will feature a large 6.9-inch full HD+ dot-in display with a 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the handset is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. This is an incremental upgrade over Helio G85 platform which powers last year’s Tecno Pova 2.

Memory-wise, the phone may arrive in two variants, such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. This is likely to be expandable via a microSD card.

Also, it’s expected to feature an 8 megapixels front-facing camera which wil be flanked by a dual-LED flash to help with selfies under low-light environment.

The tipster claims that the upcoming Pova device will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It is also said to feature a 50 megapixels primary senor and a quad-LED flash. However, there isn’t any information on the other two sensors. The phone will feature an 8 megapixels front-facing camera which will be flanked by a dual-LED flash.

Further, the device will be shipped with Android 12 OS out of the box. Lastly, on the battery front, the Tecno Pova 3 will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery capacity that comes with 33W fast-charging support compared to 18W on the Pova 2. The device is said to measure 173.1 mm × 78.46mm × 9.44mm.