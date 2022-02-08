HomeNewsTecno Pova 5G launched in India with Dimensity 900, 6000mAh battery: Price,...

Tecno Pova 5G launched in India with Dimensity 900, 6000mAh battery: Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Pova 5G launched is today launched in India. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting February 14th.

By Meenu Rana
Tecno Pova 5G launched

Highlights

  • Tecno Pova 5G makes its debut in India
  • It packs MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • It is first-ever 5G smartphone from the brand

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Pova 5G smartphone in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Pova 5G launched price in India is Rs 19,999. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting February 14. It comes in a single Aether Black colour. As a part of launch offer, buyers will get a free power bank worth Rs 1999 for free with the purchase.

Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.95-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 480ppi pixel density, an 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a centred punch-hole notch to house the front selfie shooter.

ALSO READ: Tecno POP 5S goes official with Unisoc SC98632E SoC, 3020mAh battery

Tecno Pova 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor paired with the Mali G68 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. In addition, it also offers 3GB virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and and an AI lens. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11-based HiOS 8.0. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, it measures 172.82 x 78.24 x 9.07mm in dimensions.

 

