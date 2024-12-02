Tecno Phantom V Fold2, Phantom V Flip2 India Launch Confirmed

Tecno Phantom V Fold2, Phantom V Flip2 India launch has been confirmed by the Chinese brand. The two foldables were launched in the global markets earlier this year. Tecno has been crowned as the brand that has offered the cheapest book-style foldable in India in the past.

Tecno has begun teasing the Phantom V Fold2 and Phantom V Flip2 India launch via Amazon India, also confirming exclusive availability on the e-commerce platform. The key specifications of the two foldables have also been listed, but we already know about them in detail as they remain the same as the global counterparts of the two handsets.

The India pricing of the two devices remains unconfirmed. The Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G is priced at USD 699 (approx Rs 58,650) while the Phantom V Fold2 5G is priced at USD 1,099 (approx Rs 92,210) in the United States.

Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G: Specs

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED LPTO outer display with a punch-hole design. It offers a Full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, it gets a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen with a punch-hole, a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Phantom V Fold2 5G is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable phone comes preloaded with Android 14 OS, which is based on Tecno’s HiOS UI and will receive major OS updates till Android 16.

For optics, you get a couple of 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, with one on the outer display and another on the inner display. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper that offers 2x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a dual-LED flash.

The device is backed by a 5750mAh Aircell Battery with 70W wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP54 rated, supports PHANTOM V Pen, and also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.