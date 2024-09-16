Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G, Phantom V Flip2 5G Launched: Price, Specs

Tecno has announced the launch of two new foldbales in the global market, including the Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G, as well as the Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G. These foldables succeed the Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip from last year, and here’s what they have to offer.

Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G: Price, Specs

The Phantom V Fold2 5G is priced at USD 1,099 (approx Rs 92,210). It comes in a sole 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colours.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED LPTO outer display with a punch-hole design. It offers a Full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, it gets a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen with a punch-hole, a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Phantom V Fold2 5G is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable phone comes preloaded with Android 14 OS, which is based on Tecno’s HiOS UI and will receive major OS updates till Android 16.

For optics, you get a couple of 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, with one on the outer display and another on the inner display. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper that offers 2x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a dual-LED flash.

The device is backed by a 5750mAh Aircell Battery with 70W wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP54 rated, supports PHANTOM V Pen, and also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G: Price, Specs

The Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G is priced at USD 699 (approx Rs 58,650) and comes in shades including Travertine Green and Moondust Grey.

The Phantom V Flip2 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and a 100% P3 colour gamut. The AMOLED cover display is 3.64-inches in size, with Always-on display functionality and a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 14 and is touted to get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Phantom V Flip2 5G includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. A dual-LED Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.5 Aperture and Autofocus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth v5.3. The phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired Fast charging support and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.