Tecno Camon 40 Series Leaked: Renders and Specs

The upcoming Tecno Camon 40 series smartphones have leaked, including their renders as well as key specifications. The series is expected to consist of four models, including the Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and the Camon 40 Premier 5G. Here are the details to know.

Tecno Camon 40 Series: Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak comes from Passionategeekz, according to which the Tecno Camon 40 features a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, complemented by an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens. There’ll be a 32 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. It is powered by the Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The device sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5200 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It should come in Galaxy Black, Emerald Lake Green, Glacier White, and Emerald Glow Green shades.

Tecno Camon 40 Pro 4G

As for the Camon 40 Pro, it features a 50 MP front camera and uses the same Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset as the Camon 40 paired with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. It will feature a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED Display and a 5200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The rear camera setup will remain identical to the Camon 40. It may be made available in Galaxy Black, Emerald Lake Green, and Glacier White colours.

Next up, the Camon 40 Pro 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor while the camera setup remains identical to the Camon 40 Pro, featuring a 50 MP primary sensor on the back and a 50 MP front camera. There’ll be a 6.78 inches AMOLED panel with a higher 144Hz refresh rate. It’ll pack 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, paired with a 5200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Colour options for the device could include Galaxy Black, Emerald Lake Green, and Glacier White.

Finally, the Camon 40 Premier 5G is the top-end device in the lineup. It boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom, and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera as well. On the front, it gets another 50 MP Autofocus sensor for selfies. Powered by the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI processor, it gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is quad-curved and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. Although the battery capacity is slightly lower compared to other models in the lineup, at 5100 mAh, it still supports 45W fast charging. The device may come in two colour options only — Galaxy Black and Emerald Lake Green.

The Tecno Camon 40 series will likely go official on March 4 as per the leak, and could arrive in India by May 2025.