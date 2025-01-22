Tecno Spark 30C 5G 8GB RAM Model Launched

Tecno Spark 30C 5G 8GB RAM model has been launched in India for those who need even better performance. This is double the RAM of the original variant which came with 4GB RAM. The device originally launched back in October of last year at a starting price point of Rs 9,999.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G 8GB RAM Model: Price, Availability

The 8GB + 128GB edition of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G will retail for Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. The existing 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB trims of the device are currently selling for Rs 9,998 and Rs 10,498, respectively. The Spark 30C 5G can be bought in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colours.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and up to 8GB RAM with additional Virtual RAM support.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primady sensor, an AI lens, paired with dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and an IP54 rated body. The device runs on HiOS 14 based on Android 14