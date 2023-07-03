HomeNewsTecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India launch set for July 7

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India launch set for July 7

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is all set to debut in India on July 7, with triple rear cameras, 45W fast charging and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Camon 20 Premier 5G India

Highlights

  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will launch in India on July 7
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will have an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will have triple rear cameras

With a loaded July in terms of smartphone launches in India, another company has announced a new launch for the Indian market. Tecno has now unveiled that it will be debuting the Camon 20 Premier 5G in India on July 7. Tecno debuted the Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G in India back in May and the new Camon 20 Premier 5G will join those two smartphones in the series.

Tecno announced via a tweet that the Camon 20 Premier 5G would launch on July 7 in India. For those unaware, the smartphone has already debuted globally in May earlier this year, so we should have an idea of what the handset will offer.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 series carries a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It gets an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Next, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM support, and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also features a heat dissipation system.

The Tecno Camon 20 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. As for optics, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor paired with an 108MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens. The device features a 32MP selfie snapper. It supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

