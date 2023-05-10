Tecno Camon 20 Series unveiled with four new phones: Check specifications

Tecno has unveiled its latest Camon 20 series smartphones, consisting of the Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, Camon 20 Pro 5G and the Camon 20 Premier 5G. All the four smartphones pack a MediaTek chipset under the hood and all of them also have the same AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tecno Camon 20 series: Specifications

The new Tecno Camon 20 series carries a lot of similar specifications, such as the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. All of them get an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Next, the Tecno Camon 20 and 20 Pro are equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 and G99 chipsets, respectively. The Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Premier 5G pack the newly announced Dimensity 8050 – which is basically a rebadged version of the Dimensity 1300 SoC.

All four phones get 8GB of RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM support, paired with 256GB of onboard storage onboard except for the Camon 20 Premier 5G which has highest amount of storage at 512GB. The smartphones also feature a heat dissipation system.

Read More: Foldable Turf: Can Tecno Phantom V Fold take the fight to Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo X Fold, Oppo Find N2 and more?

The Tecno Camon 20 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Camon 20 Premier, however, features faster 45W fast charging than the other three models.

As for optics, the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro feature a 64MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit and an AI lens. The Camon 20 Pro 5G retains the 64MP primary and 2MP macro lenses but replaces the AI lens with a 2MP bokeh sensor.

In addition, the Camon 20 Premier 5G sports a 50MP RGBW primary sensor with sensor-shift OIS, a 108MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP bokeh unit with octa-ring flash. On the front, the Tecno Camon 20 series features a 32MP selfie snapper.

All of them support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity. The Camon 20 and 20 Pro are 4G-enabled models while the Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Premier 5G, as their name suggests, are 5G-enabled.