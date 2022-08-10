Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G. The new smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is launched at Rs 21,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available from offline retail stores starting from August 12th. Additionally, it comes in Cedar Green and Eco Black colours.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specifications

The new Tecno phone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. Moreover, it also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU for intense gaming.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back. This includes a custom 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with f/1.65 aperture lens. It is claimed to intake 200 percent light and uses OIS as well as HIS to capture sharp and steady photographs. This is assisted by dual 2-megapixel portrait and macro cameras. Besides, at the front, sits a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Camon 19 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 33W fast charging. In addition, it tuns runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. Additional features include a side-facing anti-oil fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 and GPS. Lastly, the phone measures 166.65×74.31×8.58mm.