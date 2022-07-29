Tecno Spark 9T with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

HomeNewsTecno Spark 9T with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Tecno Spark 9T is launched in the Indian market. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting August 5th.

By Meenu Rana
Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Spark 9T. The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Tecno Spark 9T is launched at an introductory price of Rs 9,299 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available from Amazon starting from August 5th. It comes in Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue colours.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an AI sensor.  At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 1080p Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. The device runs on Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 and GPS. The phone measures 164.5×76.05×8.85mm.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage64
  • Display6.6-inch (1080×2408)
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

