Tecno Spark 9T with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Spark 9T. The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Tecno Spark 9T is launched at an introductory price of Rs 9,299 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available from Amazon starting from August 5th. It comes in Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue colours.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an AI sensor. At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 1080p Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. The device runs on Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 and GPS. The phone measures 164.5×76.05×8.85mm.