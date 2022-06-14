Tecno Camon 19 Neo unveiled with triple cameras, Helio G85

Tecno has launched the first smartphone under the Camon 19 series lineup, and it is the Camon 19 Neo. While the Camon 19 series launch event is set to take place later today, the brand unveiled the smartphone in Bangladesh, ahead of the launch. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo comes as a new budget offering with Helio G85 processor under the hood.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo comes in a sole 6GB + 128GB edition which is priced at BDT 18,490 (approx Rs 15,300) in the country. It will be available in Black, Silver and Green colours. It is unclear as to which other markets will receive the Camon 19 Neo.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The Camon 19 Neo sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Camon 19 Neo draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion as well.

The Camon 19 Neo has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor which has f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens. You get features such as ISO control, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and more. At the front, the device uses a 32MP wide camera for selfies and video calls.

Read More: Tecno Wallet launched

Further, the Camon 19 Neo is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS UI and has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE for connectivity and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor present as well.