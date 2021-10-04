Tecno Camon 18 Premier launched with MediaTek Helio SoC

Tecno has launched a new smartphone called Tecno Camon 18 Premier in Nigeria. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Gimbal Stabilization for enhanced video shooting. It has a Helio G-series chipset along with a 120Hz AMOLED panel on the front.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier will be available in two colours including Polar Night & Vast Sky. However, there’s no word as to when the device will be made available for purchase. As for the specifications of the phone, those are mentioned below.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier Specifications

The Camon 18 Premier features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 550nits brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, there’s a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Camon 18 Premier features a triple-camera setup at the back. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel camera with gimbal stabilization and an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens with support for 60x Hyper Zoom. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor with Dual LED flash for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Furthermore, the phone runs on HiOS based on Android 11 and is backed by a 4750mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In related news, Tecno recently announced that its SPARK Go 2021 smartphone is now available with JioExclusive offers in India. Moreover, this collaboration with Reliance Jio has been announced ahead of this festive season. The Spark Go 2021 by Tecno sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) Dot Notch display.