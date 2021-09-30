Tecno Spark Go 2021 is now available with exciting JioExclusive offers

Tecno has announced that its Spark Series, SPARK Go 2021 smartphone is now available with some exciting JioExclusive offers. This collaboration with Reliance Jio has been announced ahead of this festive season.

As part of the JioExclusive offer, consumers can enjoy high-speed data connectivity. Available to both, new as well as existing Jio subscribers, the JioExclusive offer will enable Jio consumers to enjoy an instant price support of INR 584.

Additionally, consumers can avail coupon benefits worth INR 4,000 by MakeMyTrip, Oyo, Pharmeasy and Myntra. The benefits will be applicable on a recharge of Rs. 249 & above.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO -TRANSSION India, said, “Continuing to cater to the needs of our 11 million+ consumers across India, brand TECNO is gearing up for the festive season this year with some exciting JioExclusive offers for the entry level smartphone users. Upholding our commitment to consistently create real value for consumers, the TECNO SPARK Go 2021 has been designed keeping in mind the need of the hour requirements of the new-age multi-tasking users, and offers a superlative performing camera, a massive battery and a BIG display at aggressive price points.”

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Specifications

The Spark Go 2021 by Tecno sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Dot Notch display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chip with 2GB of RAM. In addition, you get 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.

At the back, there’s a 13-megapixel dual camera setup. The primary sensor has an f/1.8 aperture, while the details for the second sensor remain unknown. You get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on Tecno Spark Go 2021 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.