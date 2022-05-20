TCL TV Upgrade Days: Offers on Premium 4K, QLED & Mini LED TVs

TCL has announced the TCL TV Upgrade Days which will offer discounts on Premium 4K, QLED & Mini LED TVs. The sale is now live on e-commerce Amazon which will go on until May 24.

During the sale, flagship models from TCL like the Premium 4K, QLED & Mini LED TVs will be available at the best price. Further, customers can also avail upto 10% off on Citibank cards & additional coupons.

Here is a brief details of TCL TV Upgrade Days:

C815 4K QLED

C815 4K QLED is equipped with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision. Also, the TV includes Dolby Audio coupled with an ONKYO soundbar for immersive listening. During the sale on Amazon India, TCL 65C815 and TCL 55C815 will be available for purchase at INR 66,490 and INR 86,990. In addition, the TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch, respectively.

4K QLED C715

4K QLED C715 has various features such as Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision and Atmos, 4K UHD, HDR 10+, and hands-free voice control to provide customers with a highly immersive TV viewing experience. The model also includes the Smart Home Interconnectivity feature. Simply put, it allows users to command robot vacuums, dim the lights or set the thermostat.



Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs will be priced at INR 48,490, INR 54,990 and INR 79,990, respectively.

QLED 4K TV C725

QLED 4K TV C725 features innovative technologies like Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR 10+, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), Video Call Camera (Google Duo), TCL Smart UI, ONKYO Certified Sund and hands-free voice control. In addition, TCL C725 comes with a magnetically affixed video call camera. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs will be priced at INR 49,990, INR 61,990 and 82,990, respectively.