TCL launches C725 QLED 4K TV in India, price starts Rs 53,990

TCL has launched Video Call QLED 4K C725 TV in LOTUS Electronics Supermarket, Indore. The first 25 customers will get bumper offers on purchasing this TV. The offers will only be applicable till May 23.

Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TCL C725 is available at Rs 53990, Rs 61,990 and Rs 82,990 respectively. The company is also offering a free soundbar (worth Rs 9,990) or TCL camera (worth Rs 2,999) or up to 10% cashback with the purchase of TCL C725.

TCL C725 TV Features

TCL C725 is India’s first Video Call QLED 4K TV, as per the company. The TV comes with technologies like 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) for clear, immersive, and lifelike visuals. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and an ONKYO-certified sound.

In addition, TCL C725 is embedded with an AiPQ engine that optimizes content in real-time and delivers more accurate audio-video output. The Video Call Camera feature allows users to make seamless personal and professional calls through Google Duo at high resolution. One can also send voice or video notes or make group calls within a few taps.

This TV model also has TCL Home Entertainment Center, the home of 7000+ Android apps, 700,000+ TV shows and movies, YouTube, and leading streaming channels like Netflix and Prime Video. Furthermore, TCL’s Home Control Center has two distinguishing features. The MagiConnect and Screen Mirroring, making it easier to stream mobile content on the TV screen and even take screenshots to post on social media.

Its Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 feature allows users to connect with Google Assistant. The device has in-built Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. This makes it easier, efficient, and convenient for users to give voice commands to Google Home enabled devices such as washing machines, AC, thermostats, and even lights.

TCL C725 runs Android 11 TV with upgraded security features, better memory management, productive app testing, and G-board facilities. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi and HDMI 2.1 for faster content processing and quicker refresh rates.

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11), the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. It has a metallic slim bezel-less design and an inverted V-Shape stand.